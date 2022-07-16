Fake SIM card racket busted in Bandipora, one arrested: police

Bandipora, 16 July: Bandipora Police Saturday said it busted a fake SIM Card racket in north Kashmirs Bandipora district while also arresting a person for allegedly issuing fake SIM cards by forging documents.
As per the police spokesperson, Bandipora Police had received information through reliable sources that some PoS agents were allegedly cheating people by forging their documents to procure Sim cards for their personal interests and selling such Sim cards for criminal acts".
In this regard, the spokesperson said a Case FIR No. 109/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police station Bandipora while further investigation has started.
The spokesperson said that during the course of investigation name of one person identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Ganie son of Gh Mohammad Ganie of Checkreshipora was established and he was arrested later.
"Preliminary investigation revealed that the said accused person has issued many SIM Cards on fake particulars using forged and fiction documents, bank passbooks and also used his own photograph," Police said.