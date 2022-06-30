Fake SIM card racket busted in Budgam, three arrested: Police

Srinagar June 30: Police on Thursday busted a fake SIM card racket by arresting three accused in the case.
A police spokesman said that police received specific information that, a group of PoS agents is operating in District Budgam and involved in cheating innocent people by forging their documents and using them as genuine to procure SIM cards for their personal interests and selling such SIM cards for criminal acts. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 201/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Budgam and investigation was taken up.
According to the police spokesman, during the course of investigation, three persons identified as Iqbal Hussain Khanday son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Sebdan, Mohammad Ishaq Bhat son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Kremshore and Ghulam Hassan Dar son of Ghulam Nabi resident of Razwen areas of Budgam were arrested.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested trio was working as retail vendors and used to issue SIM cards on fictitious names by using the photographs of their agents, family members and themselves, police said. Also, as a supporting identification document, some of the accused have used a forged seal of J&K Bank Branch Kremshore to prepare fake bank passbooks, it added.
Police said that in order to unearth the whole module, a Special Investigation Team headed by ASP Budgam Gowhar Ahmad has been constituted to investigate the case thoroughly including terror angle and if during investigation any such evidences are found the relevant sections under ULA(P) shall be incorporated.