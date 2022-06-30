Fake SIM card racket busted in Budgam, three arrested: Police

According to the police spokesman, during the course of investigation, three persons identified as Iqbal Hussain Khanday son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Sebdan, Mohammad Ishaq Bhat son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Kremshore and Ghulam Hassan Dar son of Ghulam Nabi resident of Razwen areas of Budgam were arrested.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested trio was working as retail vendors and used to issue SIM cards on fictitious names by using the photographs of their agents, family members and themselves, police said. Also, as a supporting identification document, some of the accused have used a forged seal of J&K Bank Branch Kremshore to prepare fake bank passbooks, it added.