Fakhrudin Hamid assumes charge as DC Budgam

At the outset, officers accorded a warm welcome to incumbent DC. Chairing the meeting, incumbent DC instructed all officers to ensure prompt delivery of public services and adopt a zero tolerance approach against corruption at all offices.

He assured his full support to the officers and instructed them to ensure speedy completion of developmental works across the district.

On the occasion, officers gave a brief introduction about themselves.

Speaking on the occasion, outgoing DC praised the officers as a great and hardworking team. He said that his tenure at Budgam has been remarkable and a great experience to him.