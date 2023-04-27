Fakhrudin Hamid posted as DC Anantnag, Raja Farooq Dir Tourism in administrative reshuffle in J&K

As per two separate orders, following transfers and new postings were ordered by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Mr. Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Deputy Commissioner of Pulwama, is being transferred and posted as the Managing Director of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

Mr. Sachin Kumar Vaishy, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Deputy Commissioner of Shopian, is being transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur, replacing Ms. Kritika Jyotsna, IAS (UP:2014), who will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Mr. Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, IAS (AGMUT:2015), the Managing Director of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, is being transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Poonch.

Mr. Rakesh Minhas, IAS (AGMUT:2016), the Managing Director of SIDCO, who is also holding the additional charge of Managing Director of SICOP, is being transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Kathua, replacing Mr. Rahul Pandey, IAS (UP:2014), who will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Mr. Basharat Qayoom, IAS (JH:2016), the Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag, is being transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Pulwama.