False narrative by vested interests doesn't exist anymore in J&K: Dr Jitendra at G-20 conclave

Srinagar, May 22: Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday said that there are ​n​o takers for strike calls now in Srinagar and that India had witnessed growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking ​to reporters on the sidelines of the G-20 event here, Singh said that there was a time when a strike call was being issued from Pakistan and the people in Srinagar used to observe a shutdown. “However, the mindset of people has changed as the strike calls are being issued from Pakistan and in Srinagar as well, but the people don't pay heed to it,” he said.