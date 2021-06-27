Family alleges 'murder' of Sopore youth in Chandigarh; local police rule out foul play

Srinagar June 27: A youth from Bomai area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district who was pursuing Bachelors in Nursing at Government Medical College Chandigarh in Punjab has died at the college hostel with his family alleging that he was murdered.
However, the local police in Chandigarh ruled out any foul play in the youth's death.
Aamir Hassan Mir of Bomai Sopore, a final semester student at GMC Chandigarh located in sector 32, died around 1:30 AM on Friday, June 25 at the college hostel, Aamir's cousin, Nazir Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.
As per Nazir, Aamir's family was informed about his death by his friend from Kulgam also enrolled at the same college over phone.
"He called Aamir's father around 2 AM saying that Aamir had fainted and was serious and asked a couple of members to travel to the college, " Nazir said.
Nazir said that Aamir's younger brother and another relative traveled to the college the same day adding Aamir's body was brought home on Saturday.
Aamir was laid to rest this morning, Nazir said.
Nazir alleged that the family was "convinced that Aamir's death is a murder".
Asked about the reason, he said that Aamir's friend from Kulgam, who first called the family, told them that he was informed by two youth about the incident around midnight.
"One of the youth as per Aamir's friend, works at the same college while the second is a pass out. We wonder what were the two doing at Aamir's room at midnight, " Nazir said.
Aamir's father, Ghulam Hassan Mir said that he last talked to his son over phone on Thursday night saying "he was fit" when he talked to him.
"At around 2PM his friend called me saying Aamir is serious. I was shocked. Then the college principal called later saying he passed away, " Mir recalled.
Mir demanded a thorough investigation to bring truth regarding the circumstances around his son's death to the fore.
Greater Kashmir called Police Station Sector 34, the concerned station in the case where sub-inspector Jaskaran ruled out any foul play in the youth's death.
Jaskaran said that they have registered a case under section 174 of CrPc into the incident.
"By the investigation in the case so far, it doesn't seem to be a foul play, but a natural death, " he added.
Over the bereaved family's allegations about a possible foul play by the two youth, who were at Aamir's apartment at the time, SI Jaskaran said, "The three were friends for years".
"The youth (Aamir) was already ill and the duo had visited him to enquire about his health. They later took him to the hospital at the same college where he died, " Jaskaran said.
"A doctor at the hospital too told me that it seemed a natural death".
Jaskaran however added that a forensic report into the youth's death was expected in coming days to ascertain the cause of death.