Family alleges 'murder' of Sopore youth in Chandigarh; local police rule out foul play

Srinagar June 27: A youth from Bomai area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district who was pursuing Bachelors in Nursing at Government Medical College Chandigarh in Punjab has died at the college hostel with his family alleging that he was murdered.

However, the local police in Chandigarh ruled out any foul play in the youth's death.



Aamir Hassan Mir of Bomai Sopore, a final semester student at GMC Chandigarh located in sector 32, died around 1:30 AM on Friday, June 25 at the college hostel, Aamir's cousin, Nazir Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.