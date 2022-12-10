Family holds protest in Sopore after AMU student goes missing

Sopore, Dec 10: The family members and the relatives of a 10th class student who went missing from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Saturday held a protest in Sopore town of northern Baramulla district to demand his whereabouts.
Reports said that Masroor Abbas Mir of Bohripora area of Sopore went missing from the varsity on 08th December.
They said that scores of his family members and relatives staged a protest and blocked the busy Sopore-Kupwara road to demand his whereabouts.
They protesters were shouting slogans as they sought help from the administration to trace the missing student.
They said that Masroor left his hostel at 8 am for the school but did not reach there. “We tried to seek his whereabouts from his colleagues and school authorities but nobody is aware where he is,” said a family member.
His family said that a missing report has been filed in the concerned police stations.
Family also appealed people to contact on phone numbers, 8308876880, 8491878812, if they have any information about their missing son.