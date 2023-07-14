Family members seek probe into Bandipora youth’s mysterious death

The family members and relatives of Junaid Baba, who was found under a bridge connecting Gamroo village with Gundkaiser, on Friday morning came out on the streets and blocked the Bandipora-Bagh link road. They were shouting slogans and demanding the identification of the alleged murderer as soon as possible.

Notably on Thursday the doctors ruled out drowning as the cause of death and revealed to Greater Kashmir that there were visible torture marks on his face, arms, and torso suggesting the death appeared suspicious.