Family members seek probe into Bandipora youth’s mysterious death

Bandipora, July 14: The family members of 26-year-old youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bandipora on Thursday have demanded a thorough probe.
The family members and relatives of Junaid Baba, who was found under a bridge connecting Gamroo village with Gundkaiser, on Friday morning came out on the streets and blocked the Bandipora-Bagh link road. They were shouting slogans and demanding the identification of the alleged murderer as soon as possible.
Notably on Thursday the doctors ruled out drowning as the cause of death and revealed to Greater Kashmir that there were visible torture marks on his face, arms, and torso suggesting the death appeared suspicious.
Police have already launched an investigation into the case under section 174/CrPc. The protesters demanded the district magistrate and the district's police SSP to take up the case personally so that facts come to the fore as soon as possible to clear doubts and mystery surrounding the death.
Meanwhile, local political leaders also requested that the "incident necessitates a comprehensive investigation at the highest level." Usman Majid said, "It is crucial that those responsible are held accountable and face strict action."