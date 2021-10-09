Family of missing Sopore fruit trader hold protest, seek his whereabouts

They were also joined in the protest, held at Fruit Mandi in Sopore, by the traders of the town. Forty seven years old trader Ghulam Nabi Naikoo of Achabal Sopore is missing since September 22. Reports said the protestors blocked Sopore-Achabal Road and staged a demonstration seeking his whereabouts. According to family members of Naikoo, he went missing after he left home for some business related work to Shopian district in spouth Kashmir. “ He did not return home since then,”they said.

The family members added that that they desperately tried to trace him everywhere but could not find any clue about his whereabouts. Missing reports were lodged in Shopion and Sopore police stations also.

Meanwhile police official associated with the investigation in the case said that efforts were on to trace the missing fruit trader.