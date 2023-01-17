Family alleges medical negligence after woman delivers stillborn at Qazigund hospital

Qazigund, Jan 17: A Kulgam family on Tuesday alleged medical negligence following a stillbirth at Emergency Hospital, Qazigund.
News agency,Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Shaboraza Akhtar wife of Showkat Ahmad Bhat from Khushipora area of Kulgam was under the treatment of doctors at the Qazigund hospital.
"On Monday, we brought her to emergency hospital Qazigund where doctor Nelofar Jan told us to come tomorrow," the family of the patient said.
The family members said that on Tuesday at 9:00 am, they came to hospital and the patient was being operated for delivery and "even doctors told us to buy clothes for the baby, however, after few minutes we were informed that the baby was dead in womb since four days."
"If the baby was dead in womb, then how she wasn't informed on Monday and how life of our daughter was also risked," they asked.
"We demand justice as it should not be happen with others as the nine months of our sister has gone in vain."
They alleged that the baby has injury marks on his body and died, due to negligence of doctors at Emergency hospital, Qazigund.
They demand matter must be investigated at an earliest and action must be initiated against involved doctors.
Medical Superintendent (MS), Emergency Hospital, Qazigund, Dr Shugufta Salam said that a committee has been constituted to enquire the matter
"I assure the family and other people that a fair probe will be done in this regard and anyone found guilty will be dealt with as per the law," she said.