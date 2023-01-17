Family alleges medical negligence after woman delivers stillborn at Qazigund hospital

Qazigund, Jan 17: A Kulgam family on Tuesday alleged medical negligence following a stillbirth at Emergency Hospital, Qazigund.

News agency,Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Shaboraza Akhtar wife of Showkat Ahmad Bhat from Khushipora area of Kulgam was under the treatment of doctors at the Qazigund hospital.

"On Monday, we brought her to emergency hospital Qazigund where doctor Nelofar Jan told us to come tomorrow," the family of the patient said.

The family members said that on Tuesday at 9:00 am, they came to hospital and the patient was being operated for delivery and "even doctors told us to buy clothes for the baby, however, after few minutes we were informed that the baby was dead in womb since four days."