Family protests two days after man found dead in Sopore, alleges murder

Sopore, Feb 01: The family of a man, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances two days ago in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday staged a protest, alleging he was murdered.

News agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the family members of the 29-years-old man identified as Shehzad Ahmed Malik of Bunpora Warpora staged a protest by blocking Sopore - Bandipora road at Warpora chowk, demanding the arrest of the culprit.