Family protests two days after man found dead in Sopore, alleges murder

His body was found under mysterious circumstances in his neighbouring locality on January 30
Sopore, Feb 01: The family of a man, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances two days ago in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday staged a protest, alleging he was murdered. 

News agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the family members of the 29-years-old man identified as Shehzad Ahmed Malik of Bunpora Warpora  staged a protest by blocking Sopore - Bandipora road at Warpora chowk, demanding the arrest of the culprit. 

They alleged that the man was murdered and demanded a thorough probe into the incident. 

Meanwhile, Police said they have already registered a case in this regard and investigations were going on. 

Malik's body was found under mysterious circumstances in his neighbouring locality on January 30.

