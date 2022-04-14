Family suspects murder of youth in Kulgam

Kulgam, Apr 14: A 19-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Katrasoo area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday morning, officials said.
A youth identified as Murtaza Rengrez (19), son of Shaheen Ahmad, resident of Bongam Kulgam was found dead on the banks of river in Katrasoo, Kulgam this morning. "The deceased had gone yesterday to wash his car bearing registration number (JK05D-7923). However, today morning his body was found on the nearby river bank" said an official.
He said that police have registered a case and started an investigation in this regard.
Meanwhile, the family and neighbors of the deceased youth blocked Kulgam road and protested alleging that the boy was murdered. His family said that a “conspiracy has been hatched to murder his son by some people.”
“We appeal to the SSP Kulgam and DC Kulgam to look into the matter and investigate the case thoroughly to identify the culprits involved,” they said.
The family demanded stern action against those involved in the death. Later, police reached the spot and pacified the protesters. (KNO)