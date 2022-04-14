Family suspects murder of youth in Kulgam

A youth identified as Murtaza Rengrez (19), son of Shaheen Ahmad, resident of Bongam Kulgam was found dead on the banks of river in Katrasoo, Kulgam this morning. "The deceased had gone yesterday to wash his car bearing registration number (JK05D-7923). However, today morning his body was found on the nearby river bank" said an official.

He said that police have registered a case and started an investigation in this regard.