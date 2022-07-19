Faqeer Gujri: An economical picnic spot for Srinagarites

“This place is not far from the city, it’s economical, not over-crowded and has good spots for swimming,” said Saliq Bhat from Gaw Kadal in Srinagar as he trekked towards the upper hills of Faqeer Gujri to feast on barbecues along with his friends.

“It’s good to see friends and families having a refreshing time here. COVID-19 pandemic made us realize the beauty of being out in nature,” said one Sahil Nilla as he sat on the rock overlooking the city.

Another picnicker, Suhaib Khan said that he didn’t expect this huge number of people thronging the place to enjoy barbecue parties. “In the beginning of our trek, it felt like the whole place was up in smoke. It was only after we got up a bit, we realized everyone was grilling here,” Khan said while igniting his own grill.