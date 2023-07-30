Far-flung, backward areas most neglected: Vikar Rasool Wani

He cautioned the people especially STs, Paharis SCs, OBCs about BJP’s designs of using them for electoral gains, whilst the Centre has failed to deliver on every count. He said BJP’s endeavor to play Phari, ST and Hindu- Muslim card for the lust of power is highly condemnable and should work as an eye opener for the people. “BJP’s political exploitation and its endeavor to mislead people for the sake of power has to be defeated in the larger interests of J&K, which is apparently under assault since the BJP assumed power at Centre,”Wani said.

He appealed to people , especially those living in border and far flung areas not to fall prey to deceitful policies, as that, BJP has always played with the emotions of the people and used them for power. Referring to the development of border residents, Wani expressed surprise over the claims being made by the government day in and day out and termed these as hollow and baseless, adding that the developmental process started in J&K by consecutive UPA governments has received severe setbacks, mere official handouts and inauguration of already sanctioned projects by UPA won’t hide the reality .