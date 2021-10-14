‘Far from reality’: NC contradicts rumours of Rahim Rather’s resignation

Srinagar, Oct 14: National Conference on Thursday said the rumours about the resignation of senior party leader and former finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather being circulated online were baseless and “far from reality”.
In a tweet, an NC spokesman said: “Abdul Rahim Rather, party leader & former Finance Minister, strongly contradicts the rumors being circulated on some Social Media platforms about his resignation from JKNC and joining some other political party. The rumors are BASELESS and are far from reality.”
Notably, the rumours come just a few days after the resignation of senior NC leaders Devender Rana and A S Salathia, who have joined the BJP.