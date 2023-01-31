Farewell accorded to JKCCC officer

Srinagar, Jan 31: Pawal N. Singh Assistant Manager, Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation (JKCCC) was accorded farewell on attaining superannuation on today.
He joined the cable car in 1998 and spent 31 years at Gulmarg Gondola Project and reached at the post of Asstt. Manager (Electrical). Jeelani Zargar, MD Cable Car Corporation, Riyaz Ahmad Malik General Manager, Accounts Officer Noor ul Hassan Dar Project inchange were present at the farewell party.
Jeelani Zargar MD Cable Car, awarded him the dedicated hardworker employee of the cable car, who dedicated him whole life for the welfare of cable car corporation. "He worked on different positions in the cable corporation," Zargar added.