Farewell function held | DG Hospitality & Protocol Deptt Hashmat Ali Khan retires from govt services

The press note added that Hashmat Ali Khan began his career in 1982 and held various important posts /assignments and as expected the officer delivered the best of his experience and worked hard to refine the existing setup particularly during his postings in Hospitality and Protocol Department.

The entire Hospitality and Protocol Department benefited from the Hashmat Ali’s dynamic leadership and passion for both Administrative and Practical reforms for the betterment of the Departmental assets and employees also. The smooth functioning of the Department which includes supervision of numerous VVIP parties, Visits, Conferences, National Functions etc during his tenure is evidence that Hashmat Ali Khan made it a priority to give generously of his time and experience simply to add the excellence to these occasions.