Farewell function held | DG Hospitality & Protocol Deptt Hashmat Ali Khan retires from govt services

Srinagar, Dec 31: After 40 years of dedicated service to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir on various fronts which include posting with Governor, Chief Ministers, Deputy Commissioner, Chief Secretary J&K Office, Hashmat Ali Khan, Director General (DG), Hospitality and Protocol Department, retired from the government services today, a press note said.
The press note added that Hashmat Ali Khan began his career in 1982 and held various important posts /assignments and as expected the officer delivered the best of his experience and worked hard to refine the existing setup particularly during his postings in Hospitality and Protocol Department.
The entire Hospitality and Protocol Department benefited from the Hashmat Ali’s dynamic leadership and passion for both Administrative and Practical reforms for the betterment of the Departmental assets and employees also. The smooth functioning of the Department which includes supervision of numerous VVIP parties, Visits, Conferences, National Functions etc during his tenure is evidence that Hashmat Ali Khan made it a priority to give generously of his time and experience simply to add the excellence to these occasions.
A farewell function was held in Banquet hall Srinagar on December 29 in which all Departmental Officers and Officials bid farewell to the Retiring Officer. Reyaz Ahmed Malik, Joint Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Kashmir presided over the function and various officers which include Muneeb Umar, Assistant Director (central), Sadat Iqbal, Assistant Director (Kashmir), Thakur Anand Sen, Accounts Officer were present on this occasion.
“All of us here at Hospitality and Protocol Department will never forget his contributions to our Department and hope that his valuable guidance will be available for us in future also,”the press note said.