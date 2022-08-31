Farewell hosted for superannuating police officers in Bandipora

Srinagar: Police in Bandipora hosted a farewell function at District Police Lines Bandipora to bid adieu to the officers who superannuated from their active services.

SSP Bandipora, Mohamad Zahid-JKPS, DySP DAR Bandipora, Ishfaq Alam and other senior officers participated in the function. The superannuated officers include SI Mohammad Shafi, SI Habib-u-llah and follower Mohammad Syed.