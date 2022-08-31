Farewell hosted for superannuating police officers in Bandipora

Srinagar: Police in Bandipora hosted a farewell function at District Police Lines Bandipora to bid adieu to the officers who superannuated from their active services.
SSP Bandipora, Mohamad Zahid-JKPS, DySP DAR Bandipora, Ishfaq Alam and other senior officers participated in the function. The superannuated officers include SI Mohammad Shafi, SI Habib-u-llah and follower Mohammad Syed.
SSP Bandipora appreciated the retiring personnel for rendering their best services in the department. He also applauded their sincerity and punctuality towards their duties.
He also assured them that the doors of the police department shall remain always open for retired officers for any kind of assistance or help.
While acknowledging the contribution of the outgoing officers, SSP Bandipora also conveyed his best wishes to the retiring officers and prayed for their good health and success post-retirement.
The superannuated officers also spoke on the occasion and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response of higher officers towards their roles in the department.
The retiree officers also thanked all the officers and colleagues for showing affection and respect towards them.