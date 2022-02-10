Farmer training programme held in Beerwah

Srinagar, Feb 10: A farmer training programme was conducted by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in Zabigam, Beerwah area of Budgam on Thursday.
A statement of the Department of Agriculture issued here said that the programme was conducted under the supervision of sub divisional agricultural officer Beerwah Peerzada Shabir Ahmad, Agriculture Extension Officer Zanigam Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, Panchayat Halqa officer Sail Bashir Ahmad Wani.
Besides external resources person JAEO Magam Rafiq Ahmad Dar and ATM Parvaiz Ahmad Mir also attended the programme and shared with their valuable and updated information.