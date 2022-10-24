Farmer training programme organised in Bandipora

Bandipora, Oct 24: The Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today inaugurated farmers training cum awareness program at Arin Bandipora.
Addressing a large gathering of farmers from Arin, Bothu and adjacent areas of Bandipora, Director highlighted the importance of centrally sponsored schemes and flagship programs run by the Department for the welfare and development of farming community of the region.
Director Agriculture impressed upon the farmers to take care of soil health, as it is the basic, inevitable component for agriculture. He said we are the custodians of our resources including soil, water and we have to ensure their safety and security for our generations to come.
Talking about the Rabi Campaign, Director Agriculture said that the Rabi Campaign initiated by the Department from Ist October 2022 under the supervision of Financial Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo is a valley wide campaign aimed at promoting the Rabi crop cultivation in the valley.
The department under the Rabi campaign is endeavouring to ensure that more and more cultivable area is brought under the farming of different Rabi crops, especially oil seed, he said.
He marked the importance of the coordinated efforts of department and representatives of DDC’s, BDC’s, FPOs and Panchayat Raj Institutions for the successful implementation of different programs and schemes for the farmers.