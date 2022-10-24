Farmer training programme organised in Bandipora

Director Agriculture impressed upon the farmers to take care of soil health, as it is the basic, inevitable component for agriculture. He said we are the custodians of our resources including soil, water and we have to ensure their safety and security for our generations to come.

Talking about the Rabi Campaign, Director Agriculture said that the Rabi Campaign initiated by the Department from Ist October 2022 under the supervision of Financial Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo is a valley wide campaign aimed at promoting the Rabi crop cultivation in the valley.