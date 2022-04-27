Farmers in Sopore asked to avoid paddy crop cultivation this year

ALTAF BABA

Baramulla, Apr 27: Anticipating decrease in the water level in peak summer, the Department of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) division Sopore has directed farmers to avoid paddy crop cultivation this year and instead cultivate some other crop.

“As less snowfall was recorded this year, therefore, department will not be able to provide adequate water for irrigating paddy fields,” reads the advisory issued by the executive engineer irrigation and Flood control division Sopore.

Citing increase in temperature another reason for avoiding paddy crop, the advisory says, following uncommon increase in temperature, the accumulated snow in upper reaches is fast melting which shows their will be comprehensive decrease in water level in the peak summer.

The advisory has been issued for the farmers of more than 100 villages located across Baramulla district.

“Keeping in view the changing weather conditions, the farmers, therefore, are informed in advance to switch over to some other crop instead of paddy crop to avoid inconvenience,” reads the advisory.