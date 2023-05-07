Farooq Abdullah anguished over loss of lives in Budgam, Pampore

Srinagar, May 7: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah has expressed profound grief over the death of four persons including a couple in an incident of cloud burst and lightning at Bujbagh area of Pampore and Mujpathri area in Budgam district.
In his condolence message released from the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar Dr Farooq said, “Its heart wrenching to hear about the loss of lives due to the incidents of cloud burst at various places across Kashmir. I send my sincere condolences & sympathies to the grief-stricken families. Authorities must reach out to the victim families with adequate ex-gratia and relief.”
Meanwhile, party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, MP Hasnain Masoodi, Senior leader Aga Syed Ruhollah Mehdi, District President Ghulam Mohi Ud Din Mir, Saifuddin Bhat, Aga Syed Mehmood have also expressed profound sympathies and condolences with the bereaved households and impressed upon the authorities to reach out to the affected families with adequate ex-gratia, relief and compensation.