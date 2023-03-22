Farooq Abdullah anguished over loss of lives in earthquake

Expressing grief over the incident, Dr Farooq said, “I am deeply pained to know about the loss of lives and property in Afghanistan and the larger Af-Pak region and adjoining central and South Asian region. I wish success to the underway relief and rescue operations in Afghanistan.”

“I send my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. The tremors also jolted Jammu and Kashmir with people running out of their homes for safety. There are reports that the jolts have caused cracks in various public, and private buildings across J&K. I hope the administration will ascertain the facts and carry out a safety audit of such structures wherever required,” he added.