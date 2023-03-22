Farooq Abdullah anguished over loss of lives in earthquake

Srinagar, Mar 22: National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah has expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and destruction caused by the earthquake that struck Afghanistan, Pakistan and India last night.
Expressing grief over the incident, Dr Farooq said, “I am deeply pained to know about the loss of lives and property in Afghanistan and the larger Af-Pak region and adjoining central and South Asian region. I wish success to the underway relief and rescue operations in Afghanistan.”
“I send my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. The tremors also jolted Jammu and Kashmir with people running out of their homes for safety. There are reports that the jolts have caused cracks in various public, and private buildings across J&K. I hope the administration will ascertain the facts and carry out a safety audit of such structures wherever required,” he added.
Kashmir valley falls in a high risk zone, he said adding, “One may not completely eliminate the possibility of damage due to an earthquake, it is certainly possible to mitigate the risk by building earthquake-resistant structures. I hope the disaster management department and other concerned agencies will start an informative campaign on this issue. Further, there’s also a need to make people aware and sensitize them about preparedness measures to develop a culture of readiness for any eventuality.”