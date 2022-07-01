Farooq Abdullah appeals for unity among people

According to a press note, he was interacting with a number of delegations who called on him at his Srinagar residence from Kargil, North, South and Central parts of Kashmir.

“I see no way of achieving anything in J&K without a lasting unity between different sections of our society. We have to stop seeing ourselves as Hindu-Muslim, Shia- Suni, Bareli Deobandi, Kashmiri -Dogra binaries. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all time and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of poverty, unemployment, and development. Our mutual discord will make our descent into darkness. Divided we cannot achieve anything, let alone get back our abridged constitutional and democratic rights,” Dr Farooq observed.