Farooq Abdullah appeals for unity among people

Srinagar, July 1: National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday appealed for unity among various sections of people for getting rights.
According to a press note, he was interacting with a number of delegations who called on him at his Srinagar residence from Kargil, North, South and Central parts of Kashmir.
“I see no way of achieving anything in J&K without a lasting unity between different sections of our society. We have to stop seeing ourselves as Hindu-Muslim, Shia- Suni, Bareli Deobandi, Kashmiri -Dogra binaries. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all time and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of poverty, unemployment, and development. Our mutual discord will make our descent into darkness. Divided we cannot achieve anything, let alone get back our abridged constitutional and democratic rights,” Dr Farooq observed.
“Peace in J&K cannot be achieved by feeding bitter medicines to our people. It can only be achieved by restoring their fettered constitutional and democratic rights. Far from affording our people’s rights enjoyed by their counterparts in other parts of the country, they are being treated with discrimination at every level. There are no exceptions to this wanton democratic decline in Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Farooq said. He added that NC had particularly suffered immensely for strengthening the roots of democracy in the region. “We lost a number of our workers and leaders in the struggle. Unfortunately the democratic march towards strengthening the institutions started by us at the cost of shouldering the coffins of our colleagues remains in suspended mode,” NC President said.