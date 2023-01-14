Farooq Abdullah asks govt to address post snowfall exigencies

Srinagar, Jan 14: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Dr Farooq Abdullah Saturday sought immediate resumption of road connectivity across the snow bound areas in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement, expressing concern over the difficulties faced by people of remote hamlets and upper reaches of North, South and central Kashmir, Dr Farooq said, “The major arterials connecting Dawar, Kanzalwun, Keran, Karna, Gurez, Jumgund and many far flung areas to their district headquarters haven’t been cleared of snow yet. People living in those areas are going through immense difficulties. The situation is no different across the upper reaches of South, Central Kashmir and Chenab region districts.”
He said that students, elderly and patients are in particular at the receiving end due to the blockage of roads connecting these far-flung areas to district headquarters. “The situation is no different in the snow bound region of Chenab region where the access to all upper hamlets is yet to be restored,” Dr Farooq said.
“The divisional administrations in Jammu and Kashmir must ensure that flying squads are placed on the grounds to check price rise. The situation has become more precarious in wake of the absence of public representatives,” he said.
NC President said resumption of connectivity is the main issue that has to be tackled on priority basis. He further impressed upon the divisional administration to reach out to the tribals caught in snow blitz in Sonamarg with relief and rehabilitation.