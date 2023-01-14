Farooq Abdullah asks govt to address post snowfall exigencies

In a statement, expressing concern over the difficulties faced by people of remote hamlets and upper reaches of North, South and central Kashmir, Dr Farooq said, “The major arterials connecting Dawar, Kanzalwun, Keran, Karna, Gurez, Jumgund and many far flung areas to their district headquarters haven’t been cleared of snow yet. People living in those areas are going through immense difficulties. The situation is no different across the upper reaches of South, Central Kashmir and Chenab region districts.”

He said that students, elderly and patients are in particular at the receiving end due to the blockage of roads connecting these far-flung areas to district headquarters. “The situation is no different in the snow bound region of Chenab region where the access to all upper hamlets is yet to be restored,” Dr Farooq said.