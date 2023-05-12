Farooq Abdullah asks NC cadre to amplify public outreach

He exhorted the party cadre to remain in touch with people, keeping their actions deeply rooted in the ideology of the party. “Never step back, face the challenges with courage and faith. Our distressed people want us to strengthen our rows to come to their rescue. The ruling party and its local trojan horses are not batting an eyelid over the miseries they have created for our people. We do not find any mention about the fuel price hike, farmers' distress, development deficit and unemployment in their talks. It shows they are not worried about the people but only want to be in power. We have to amplify our efforts towards highlighting the public issues, because no one is doing it. No one will. Our cadre has to work extra time and walk an extra mile to shoulder people's woes. Our ground cadre is doing a good job, however the prevailing situation demands us to do more,” the NC President said.

Exhorting the youth to turn towards righteous deeds and perusal of the holy Quran and Hadith, he said, “How can our youth take the responsibility of providing direction to our nation if they are not mentally and physically strong? The shoulders that would carry the responsibility of the future have to be strong. As long as our youth lack in competence, confidence, and character, they cannot shoulder the critical responsibilities of shaping the future. Therefore in order to become a leading light our youth have to enlighten themselves."