Farooq Abdullah calls for collective efforts to protect tree cover in J&K

Srinagar, Mar 21: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah in his message on Arbor Day today said the day emphasises on caring for trees as a way to sustainably protect “our planet’s natural resources.”
Dr Farooq said, “If we plant a tree or sow seeds, and then a bird, or a person or an animal eats from it, it is regarded as a charitable gift (sadaqah) for him/her. One of the most quoted couplets of our great patron saint Nund Reshi (RA) especially in a world faced with climate change translates to food is subservient to forests.”
He further added, “Over the years Jammu and Kashmir witnessed massive deforestation/ depleting tree cover and subsequent spur in landslides and erosion. Therefore the need of the hour calls for collective efforts to protect our existing urban, rural, and forest tree cover. The Government has a role, there is no denying to it. But people also have to come forward and shoulder the task.”