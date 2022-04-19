Farooq Abdullah calls for year-round efforts to protect, preserve heritage of J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Apr 18: National Conference (NC) President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday called for year-round efforts to protect the heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.
In his message on the world Heritage day, Dr Farooq said, “On world heritage day we should pledge to save our heritage, the extremely unique and valuable fortune of our distinguished history and culture. There has to be United efforts to protect the symbols of our unique identity in the form of buildings, texts, historical gardens, shrines, artefacts. Jammu and Kashmir has a vibrant heritage starting from prehistoric times. Our rich heritage serves as a landscape for tourism. Kashmir's rich cultural legacy exists in the shape of standing monuments of prehistoric, ancient and mediaeval period. The enchanting environments of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh have given inhabitants an acute aesthetic understanding that enabled them to create exquisite work of art and craft and indigenous culture.”
He added that the need of the hour calls for preserving this priced heirloom of ours. “This cannot be done by the government alone, people have to come forward as well and do their bit by protecting and preserving historical edifices in their neighbourhoods,” Farooq said.