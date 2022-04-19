Farooq Abdullah calls for year-round efforts to protect, preserve heritage of J&K, Ladakh

In his message on the world Heritage day, Dr Farooq said, “On world heritage day we should pledge to save our heritage, the extremely unique and valuable fortune of our distinguished history and culture. There has to be United efforts to protect the symbols of our unique identity in the form of buildings, texts, historical gardens, shrines, artefacts. Jammu and Kashmir has a vibrant heritage starting from prehistoric times. Our rich heritage serves as a landscape for tourism. Kashmir's rich cultural legacy exists in the shape of standing monuments of prehistoric, ancient and mediaeval period. The enchanting environments of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh have given inhabitants an acute aesthetic understanding that enabled them to create exquisite work of art and craft and indigenous culture.”