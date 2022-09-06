Farooq Abdullah chairs DISHA meeting in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Member Parliament (MP), Srinagar-Budgam-Ganderbal constituency, Dr Farooq Abdullah, today visited Ganderbal where he chaired a meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) to review the progress achieved under different centrally sponsored schemes, other developmental programmes being implemented in the district here in the Conference Hall of Mini Secretariat.
Chairperson DDC Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq; Vice-Chairperson DDC Ganderbal, Bilal Ahmad; Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir; SSP Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar; Additional District Development Commissioner, President Municipal Council Ganderbal, CPO, ACR besides DDC Members, BDC Chairpersons, Sarpanches and all other district and sectoral Officers were present in the meeting.
During the meeting, the MP took a comprehensive review of various schemes being implemented in the district and other development works of Health, PDD, PWD, Jal Shakti, I&FC, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries and other departments. On the occasion the departmental heads briefed the MP about the current status of various schemes being implemented in the district.
While reviewing the progress on various ongoing development projects, the MP said that the aim of holding the DISHA meeting was to have firsthand appraisal about the implementation of various schemes and to assess the developmental requirements in the district.
On the occasion, DDC members and other PRI members apprised the MP about various issues and sought his intervention for early redressal.
He also sought feedback from PRI members regarding the developmental activities in their areas and assured them that all their genuine demands shall be taken up for consideration.
Replying to the demands raised by the PRI members, Dr Abdullah urged them to monitor ongoing developmental activities in their areas by way of paying field visits regularly so that quality development is ensured. He also emphasized them to work in tandem with District Administration for overall prosperity and development of people in the district.