Farooq Abdullah continues interaction with NC functionaries

Dr Farooq focussed his attention on responsibilities of the party office bearers asking them to intensify their efforts to highlight the historical role of the party in the socio-political emancipation of the people of J&K. The functionaries, who were present on the occasion raised very pertinent issues concerning the organization. The party president heard their grievances and talked about possible solutions.

Dr Farooq added that the trajectory of J&K's pluralistic identity has been fashioned by the National Conference and the party will defend it with all its might. “The real object of powers that be is to push the real representative voices to the background and denude its plural and unique identity. The people of Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmiris, Dogras, Gujjars, and Paharis will not allow this to happen. The mood and sentiment of the people in Chenab, Pir Panjal and everywhere else is the same. People of J&K, no matter which region, religion and division, they belong to, have made it a point to stand up for their rights,” he said.