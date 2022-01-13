Farooq Abdullah demands stern action against those 'spewing venom at hate speech conclaves'

He voiced concern over the "inflammatory and provocative speeches" against Muslims at an event in Haridwar between December 17 and 19, 2021, and other such "hate speech conclaves" of right-wing groups and said termed these speeches "deplorable".

"Recurring such open seditious and genocidal calls in the country are deeply disturbing," he said.

Censuring the government for allegedly turning a blind eye to the hate speeches, the NC president said the "criminal hush" in government circles raises a question that begs to be answered.