Farooq Abdullah expresses condolence with G Q Akhoon

Srinagar, Sep 10: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Friday visited Gund, Kangan to condole with Ghulam Qadir Akhoon on the demise of his sister.
A statement of NC issued here said that Abdullah expressed sympathy with the deceased family, particularly Ghulam Qadir Akhoon and prayed for their strength to bear the loss.
NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, senior leaders Mian Altaf Ahmad, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar also accompanied Abdullah in his visit to the bereaved.