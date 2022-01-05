Farooq Abdullah greets people on Prakash Purab

Srinagar, Jan 5: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Tuesday extended warm greetings to the people on the Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh.
A statement of NC issued here said that paying tributes to the revered Guru Gobind Singh, Abdullah said “Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s life was devoted to creating a just and inclusive society. His message of humanity, brotherhood, and tolerance will continue to inspire the world. I hope the Prakash Purab observance will increase the prospects of peace and prosperity in J&K.”