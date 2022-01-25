Farooq Abdullah greets people on Urs of Hazrat Abu Bakar Sidiq (RA)
Srinagar, Jan 25: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Tuesday greeted people on the Urs of Hazrat Abu Baqar Sidiq (RA), hoping the day acts as a harbinger of peace and prosperity in J&K.
A statement of NC issued here said that In his message, Abdullah said, "Hazrat Abu Bakar (RA) was one of the rightly guided caliphs of Islam. A close follower and friend of our holy Prophet (SAW); his utmost and sincere belief in the mission and vision of the holy messenger (SAW) earned him the title of Sidiq-e-Akbar. Wishing only to earn the pleasure of Allah and his Prophet (SAW), he donated all his possessions in the way of Allah and was unswerving in his support of the blessed Prophet (SAW). May Allah Almighty shower his innumerable blessings upon him and forgive us for his sake! Youngsters should make it a point to study his life and achievements and draw lessons from it and put them to use for the betterment of the entire humanity,” he said.
Meanwhile, NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar has sought effective facilities for devotees at Dargah Hazratbal, Asare Sharief Khiram Sirhama, Kalashpura, Kaba Marg and other prominent shrines on the annual Urs of Hazrat Abu Bakar Sidiq (RA). Sagar asked the incumbent divisional administration to give necessary directions to the concerned departments to ensure all basic and effective amenities to the devotees on the occasion.
He also asked the devotees to exhibit Covid Appropriate Behavior during the Urs.