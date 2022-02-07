Farooq Abdullah greets people on Urs of Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti (RA)

Srinagar, Feb 7: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Monday greeted people on the annual 810th Urs of Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti Ajmeri (RA).
A statement of NC issued here said that in his message, Abdullah prayed for communal harmony and amity within all communities of the country and said Chisti’s (RA) everlasting message of amity and compassion between different faiths is a timeless legacy that needs to be emulated and followed in letter and spirit today.
“Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti (RA) gave a definite turn to the Sufi narrative of Islamic faith in the subcontinent and played a pivotal role in spreading the message of Islam as well. Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti (RA) preached the message that focused on devotion to Allah, individual discipline and brotherhood of mankind," he said.