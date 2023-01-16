Farooq Abdullah interacts with youth functionaries

“Today’s youth are the leaders of tomorrow. You should never back down against all odds to fight for the people of J&K. You have to continue these services with enthusiasm. If National Conference has to become a party of the young J&K, then it has to tap the potential of our youth leaders. NC has traditionally been a melting pot accommodating the region’s plurality with more focus on the young segment of population. No party has ever represented the aspirations of youth as has NC,” he said.

He said the most impounding problem the youth are facing at present is frustration. “This monster is eating up our youth slowly and gradually. Our sons and daughters are jobless. Every year thousands get added to this list of unemployed. The frustration as a result of multitude of problems is increasing day by day. The incumbent administration has only served assurances to our youth instead of jobs and have failed to provide any viable solutions,” he said.