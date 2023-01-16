Farooq Abdullah interacts with youth functionaries

Srinagar, Jan 16: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that the youth of J&K have to take a lead in shouldering critical responsibilities to meet various challenges ahead with a sense of belongingness and commitment towards the party and the people.
According to a press note, this he said while interacting with party’s youth functionaries here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar. Party State Women’s wing president Shameema Firdous, Senior leaders Mir Saifullah, Ali Muhammad Dar, Aga Mehmood, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Dr. Muhammad Shafi and Saifuddin Bhat, Provincial Spokesperson Ifra Jan, Provincial Jt Secretary GN Bhat were also present on the occasion. Among others, a number of parent body and YNC functionaries also attended the meeting.
During the hours-long interaction, the party president focussed his attention on responsibilities of the youth, asking them to up their efforts to highlight the role of the party in the socio-political emancipation of the people of J&K. The party’s youth wing functionaries raised very pertinent issues concerning the organization and the youth of Kashmir. The party president heard their grievances and talked about possible solutions.
“Today’s youth are the leaders of tomorrow. You should never back down against all odds to fight for the people of J&K. You have to continue these services with enthusiasm. If National Conference has to become a party of the young J&K, then it has to tap the potential of our youth leaders. NC has traditionally been a melting pot accommodating the region’s plurality with more focus on the young segment of population. No party has ever represented the aspirations of youth as has NC,” he said.
He said the most impounding problem the youth are facing at present is frustration. “This monster is eating up our youth slowly and gradually. Our sons and daughters are jobless. Every year thousands get added to this list of unemployed. The frustration as a result of multitude of problems is increasing day by day. The incumbent administration has only served assurances to our youth instead of jobs and have failed to provide any viable solutions,” he said.
Dr Farooq also met a delegation of the J&K unit of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) that had called on him here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar. He assured the visiting delegation that he will raise their grievances at the appropriate forum including the parliament.