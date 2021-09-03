Farooq Abdullah, NC leaders condole Syed Ali Geelani’s demise

A statement of NC issued here said that Abdullah expressed heart-felt condolences with Geelani’s family.

The statement said that the NC president prayed to Almighty Allah for the peace of the departed soul and for granting highest echelons of Jannat to the veteran separatist leader.

It said that he also prayed to Almighty Allah for granting forbearance to the bereaved family, particularly his sons, and near ones and dear ones.

The statement said that NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal, Provisional President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, and other senior party leaders also prayed to Almighty Allah for granting highest echelons of Jannat to Geelani.