Farooq Abdullah offers prayers at Hazratbal shrine

Srinagar, Feb 17: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah offered Friday Congregational prayers at Aasar-e-Sharief Dargah Hazratbal.
Party Chief Spokesperson , and In Charge Constituency Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq accompanied him on the visit.
Dr Farooq prayed for bountiful provisions from Almighty Allah for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
He also took on spot review of the arrangements being made by all line departments for the hassle free auspicious observance of Shab-e-Meraj.
Later Dr Farooq visited Qaid Mazar Naseem Bagh, where he offered Fatiha at the Mazar-e-Anwar of Sher-e-Kashmir and Madre Maharban, the press note said.