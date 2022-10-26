Farooq Abdullah pays condolence visit to bereaved Ansari family

Srinagar, Oct 26: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family of noted Islamic Scholar Moulana Muhammad Abbas Ansari, who breathed his last the other day.
Among others Party’s Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, party leader Younis Mubarak Gul accompanied him on the visit. Joined in by party functionaries, Dr Farooq Abdullah offered Fatiha for the deceased and prayed for fortitude to the bereaved.
Earlier Senior party leaders Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, and Aga Syed Mehmood also visited the bereaved household to offer sympathies and condolences.