Farooq Abdullah pays obeisance at Baba Nagri shrine

Kangan, June 9: National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday visited Wangath (Baba Nagri) in Kangan and paid obeisance at the shrine there.
The 127th annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Nizam-ud-Din Kiyani (RA) at Baba Nagri had concluded yesterday with a large participation of devotees from across the Jammu and Kashmir and outside. Dr Farooq Abdullah was accompanied by Additional General Secretary of NC Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal. He was received by senior party leader and Sajada Nasheen of the shrine, Mian Altaf Ahmed.
Dr Farooq Abdullah paid obeisance at the shrine and offered Fateha. Dr. Farooq said that it was due to the unrelenting efforts of such great men as Hazrat Baba Larvi Sahib (RA) that the people of Kashmir got acquainted with the teachings of Islam. “The relentless services of these revered saints in the field of Islamic learning, Tasawuf, socio-political emancipation of the downtrodden across Kashmir is immense. People travel from different parts of the country to pay obeisance at the shrine,” he said.