Farooq Abdullah pays tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq
Srinagar, May 20: National Conference President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday paid tributes to Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq on his 33rd death anniversary.
Dr Farooq in a statement said that Mirwaiz was a persuasive, forceful, and well-versed orator with an unparalleled depth of insight, profundity of scholarship and ease of illuminating exposition.
“ I pay tributes to him, and pray to Almighty to elevate his stations in Jannat,” he said.
Recalling his immense contribution in the field of Islamic learning, theology and contemporary education, he said, “One of the standouts among the social-political and religious leaders, he will be remembered for rendering his responsibilities towards historic Jamia Masjid with devotion. I pay my earnest tributes to him. May Almighty elevate his station in Jannat.”
Meanwhile Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Senior leaders Muhammad Shafi Uri, Abdul Rahim Rather, Mian Altaf Ahmed, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq have also paid glowing tributes to late Mirwaiz.