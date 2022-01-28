Farooq Abdullah prays for J&K's peace, prosperity

Srinagar, Jan 28: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah offered Friday congregational prayers at Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar and prayed for peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of NC issued here said that Abdullah prayed for everlasting peace and prosperity in the region.
It said that he also prayed for the return of healthier times to the world and other bountiful provisions from the Almighty Allah.
The statement said that he also visited the graves of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah and Begum Akbar Jehan at Naseem Bagh.