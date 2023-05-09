Farooq Abdullah presides over party meeting
Srinagar, May 9: National Conference President and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah today presided over an introductory meeting of the newly constituted wings of party’s media, social media and panellists.
According to a press note Party Vice President Omar Abdullah joined the meeting virtually and also addressed the participants. General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Senior Leaders Muhammad Shafi Uri, Sakina Itoo, Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi and party leaders, media and social media office bearers were present. conferencing.
Media panellists from Jammu Province including Provincial President Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta, senior leaders Sajjad Kitchloo, Javed Rana, party leaders and officials from the media wing participated in the meeting through video conferencing and presented their views. The meeting was coordinated by party’s Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq. Exhorting the newly constituted media and social media teams, Dr Farooq said that the public opinion is the currency of democracy and social media platforms across the world are increasingly becoming the primary ground for public discourse and mobilisation of public opinion.