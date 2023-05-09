Farooq Abdullah presides over party meeting

Media panellists from Jammu Province including Provincial President Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta, senior leaders Sajjad Kitchloo, Javed Rana, party leaders and officials from the media wing participated in the meeting through video conferencing and presented their views. The meeting was coordinated by party’s Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq. Exhorting the newly constituted media and social media teams, Dr Farooq said that the public opinion is the currency of democracy and social media platforms across the world are increasingly becoming the primary ground for public discourse and mobilisation of public opinion.