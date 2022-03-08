Farooq Abdullah reviews centrally-sponsored schemes in Ganderbal, chairs DISHA meet

Ganderbal, Mar 8: National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament (MP) Farooq Abdullah Tuesday visited Ganderbal to review the progress achieved under the different centrally-sponsored schemes, other developmental programmes being implemented in the district at a meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, (DISHA) of Ganderbal district.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that reviewing the progress on various ongoing development projects, Abdullah said that the aim of holding the DISHA meeting was to have firsthand appraisal about the implementation of various schemes and to assess the developmental requirements in the district.
He sought feedback from Block Development Councils (BDCs) regarding the developmental activities in their areas and enquired about developmental needs in their blocks.
Abdullah assured them that all their genuine demands shall be taken up for consideration.
He said that education sector had suffered the most in last two years due to COVID-19 pandemic and asked the Education Department to make strategic plan to makeover the academic losses suffered due to the closure of educational institutions during COVID-19 pandemic besides strictly following COVID protocols in all schools.
Interacting with the district officers, Abdullah stressed for timely completion of all developmental projects and ensuring a prompt and efficient public delivery mechanism in the district.
Replying to the demands raised by the BDCs, Abdullah sought their cooperation and emphasised to work in tandem with the district administration for overall prosperity and development of people in the district.
Discussing the achievements of agriculture and horticulture in the district, he asked the department to take all measures to ensure the quality and genuine insecticides, pesticides and fertilizers were made available to the farming community besides awareness should be generated regarding the latest technological methods in agriculture and its allied sectors to boom the economy of the farmer community.
Abdullah asked the SSP Ganderbal to take strict measures against the drug menace in the district to save youth from hazardous effects of drug abuse.
He asked the officers to work with more dedication and zeal so that the benefits of welfare schemes reach to the genuine beneficiaries, especially those living in far-flung areas of the district.