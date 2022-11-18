Farooq Abdullah decides to step down as NC president

Srinagar, Nov 18: Farooq Abdullah has decided to step down as the president of National Conference, a party spokesman said today.
“Dr Farooq Abdullah Sahib has informed his colleagues of his decision to step down as president of JKNC,” he said.
“In spite of the best efforts of senior colleagues in the party Dr Sahib was adamant that he wouldn’t review his decision.”
“In light of this sudden announcement which has caught everyone by surprise the party General Secretary, as per the party constitution, has been tasked with conducting the election for party president which will be completed on 5th Dec. Until that time Dr Sahib continues as President of the party,” added the spokesman.