Farooq Abdullah visits ailing NC women’s wing functionary in hospital

Srinagar, Nov 4: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Friday visited SMHS Hospital in Srinagar to enquire about the health of NC women’s wing functionary Sabiya Rasool, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital.
A statement of NC issued here said that besides Abdullah, NC chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq, NC women’s wing provincial president Sabiya Qadri, and Syed also accompanied him during the visit.
It said that Abdullah and other party functionaries wished swift and complete recovery to Sabiya Rasool.
The statement said that Abdullah comforted the family of the ailing functionary with good wishes.