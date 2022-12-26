Farooq Abdullah visits bereaved family

Srinagar, Dec 26: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah visited Chan Mohalla in Chattabal to condole and sympathise with the bereaved family of noted businessman Khawaja Abdul Rahim Lone, who breathed his last the other day.
Sharing in grief of the bereaved family, Dr. Farooq Abdullah prayed for strength to them to bear the irreparable loss. Party’s senior leader and former MLA Shameema Firdous accompanied him on the visit, a press note said.
Joined in by the party’s local unit functionaries, he offered Fatiha for the deceased and prayed for peace to the departed in the highest echelons of Jannat.
Dr Farooq Abdullah has also expressed profound grief over the demise of noted trader Alhaj Ghulam Muhammad Tathroo of Alamgari Bazar. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and fortitude to the bereaved household.