Farooq Abdullah visits bereaved Makhdoomi household

Srinagar, Jan 24: National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah today visited Maqdoom Mohalla in Srinagar to condole with the bereaved family of Alhaj Pirzada Muhammad Maqbool Makhdoomi Raina, who breathed his last the other day.
He was accompanied by the Chief Spokesperson and In Charge Constituency Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq on the condolence visit. The party president offered fatiha for the departed soul and shared in grief of the bereaved household. He was accompanied by senior leader Dr Syed Makhdoomi and Mir Ghulam Muhammad Saqi publicity secretary