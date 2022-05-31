Kashmir
Farooq Abdullah visits SP leader Azam Khan in hospital
GK NEWS NETWORK
New Delhi, May 30: National Conference (NC) President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday visited Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur Muhammad Azam khan currently under treatment in Sir Gangaram hospital, Delhi.
During the breadth of his visit, Dr Farooq Abdullah enquired about the well-being of Azam Khan Sb and prayed for his quick and complete recovery.
Later, he also visited Indian instrumentalists and noted Kashmiri Santoor Maestro Bajan Sopori at a hospital in Gurugram, where he is currently receiving medical care. The party president inquired about the health predicaments of the ailing veteran musician and prayed for his early recuperation.