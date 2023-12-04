Farooq Ahmad posted as Dy Secy in Chief Secy’s office

Jammu, Dec 4: The government has ordered the posting of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer Farooq Ahmad as Deputy Secretary in the Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo’s office.

Farooq Ahmad has been transferred from the post of General Manager Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) Srinagar to the Chief Secretary’s office.

Prior to this, he served as the Private Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) from where he was transferred to JKRTC, Srinagar as General Manager in May, 2022.